AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.