AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 4,400 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in B2Gold by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of BTG opened at $5.13 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 39.56%. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

