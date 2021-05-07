AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $133,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.79, for a total transaction of $19,320,912.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,610,433,133.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock opened at $375.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $263.96 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

