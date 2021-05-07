AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

