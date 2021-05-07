AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 998,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,635 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,599 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $187.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.64. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $102.80 and a twelve month high of $187.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.