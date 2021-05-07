AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp grew its position in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $168.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

