AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 516,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 148,721 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 89,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $68.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.92. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

