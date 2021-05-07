alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AOX. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €15.85 ($18.65).

AOX opened at €14.75 ($17.35) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. alstria office REIT has a twelve month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a twelve month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

