Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Raymond James

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ALTA stock remained flat at $$41.79 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,554. Altabancorp has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The company has a market cap of $788.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts expect that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Altabancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altabancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Altabancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 990,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altabancorp by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

