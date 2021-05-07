Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Altair Engineering updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Altair Engineering has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.75 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. William Blair upgraded Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

In related news, major shareholder R. Scapa Declaration Of James sold 18,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,203,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,169.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $4,421,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,240 shares of company stock valued at $17,881,417 in the last three months. 29.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

