Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.39, but opened at $82.40. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Alteryx shares last traded at $81.73, with a volume of 40,563 shares.
Several other analysts have also commented on AYX. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.75.
In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -287.85, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alteryx Company Profile (NYSE:AYX)
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
