Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.39, but opened at $82.40. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Alteryx shares last traded at $81.73, with a volume of 40,563 shares.

Several other analysts have also commented on AYX. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -287.85, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

