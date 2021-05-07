Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells $1,017,800.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $908,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,512,000 after acquiring an additional 853,487 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after buying an additional 2,692,052 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

