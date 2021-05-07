Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.38

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 1996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -217.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $317,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 57.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.