Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.38

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.38 and last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 1996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -217.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $317,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 57.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit