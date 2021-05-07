Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of ASGTF stock remained flat at $$50.86 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

