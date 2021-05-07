Altus Midstream to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Altus Midstream has a payout ratio of 186.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Altus Midstream to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.4%.

NASDAQ:ALTM traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. Altus Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $69.94.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.06). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 1,952.50% and a negative net margin of 255.68%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

