Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMADY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Erste Group upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays cut Amadeus IT Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $69.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

