Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,135.79.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $16.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,289.50. The stock had a trading volume of 356,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,263.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $613,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,690 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

