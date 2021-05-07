Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00 at Truist Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,135.79.

Amazon.com stock traded down $16.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,289.50. 356,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,447. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,201.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

