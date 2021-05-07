Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,150.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amazon.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

Shares of AMZN traded down $16.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,289.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,201.52. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

