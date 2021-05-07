AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.51. 37,608,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,302,438. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,844,579 shares of company stock worth $25,709,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

