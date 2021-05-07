AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.71% of AMCON Distributing worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

DIT stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $156.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

