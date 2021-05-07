American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Posts Earnings Results

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMH stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 1,337,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,502. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

In related news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

