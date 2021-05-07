American Tower Co. (REIT) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Tower in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Tower’s FY2021 earnings at $9.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

Shares of AMT opened at $244.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.82. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,676,000 after purchasing an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

