American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

NYSE:AVD traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 187,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,614. The company has a market capitalization of $621.13 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.