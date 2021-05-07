Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.82.

NYSE AMP opened at $263.60 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $263.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.70.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total transaction of $4,029,710.00. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock worth $10,793,227. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

