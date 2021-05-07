Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $295.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.82.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $263.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $263.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,041 shares of company stock worth $10,793,227 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.