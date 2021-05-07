Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities reissued their underweight rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.62.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.30 on Tuesday. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.