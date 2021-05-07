Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atlantic Securities

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Atlantic Securities reissued their underweight rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.62.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $251.30 on Tuesday. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $779,408. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,006,606,000 after buying an additional 227,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,418,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,018,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $639,084,000 after buying an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit