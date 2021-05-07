Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $107,978.78 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $107,978.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 422,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The company had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

