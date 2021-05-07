AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of AMN stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.36. 617,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.64. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.