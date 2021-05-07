AmonD Price Tops $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last week, AmonD has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar. One AmonD coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $82,682.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00261794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $657.52 or 0.01131111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031508 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $446.29 or 0.00767743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,077.20 or 0.99908394 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,048,804 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

