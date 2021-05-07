Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Earnings Results

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 1,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,205. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $141.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASYS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.