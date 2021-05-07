Analysts Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Anaplan reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

NYSE:PLAN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $86.17.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $3,640,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at $106,027,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $12,787,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Anaplan by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

