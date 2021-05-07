Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. BGSF posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of BGSF traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. BGSF has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $132.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BGSF by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BGSF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BGSF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

