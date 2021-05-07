Analysts Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Post $0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. BRP Group posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BRP Group.

Separately, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 7,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

