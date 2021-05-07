Analysts Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.92 billion and the highest is $5.95 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $25.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $25.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $28.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $28.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,639. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.19. 10,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $86.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

