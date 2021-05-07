Analysts Expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $982.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 111,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,961. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

