Analysts Expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to post sales of $109.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $73.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $462.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,116 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,585 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $12,155,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OFIX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.40. 468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $866.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

