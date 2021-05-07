Analysts Issue Forecasts for BeyondSpring Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BeyondSpring in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07).

BYSI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 19.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after acquiring an additional 417,821 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

