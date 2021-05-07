Analysts Issue Forecasts for iRobot Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for iRobot in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.75.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $98.46 on Thursday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77.

In other news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in iRobot by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.