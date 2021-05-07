Analysts Offer Predictions for Colfax Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.58.

NYSE CFX opened at $42.74 on Friday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -854.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792 in the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Colfax by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after buying an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Colfax by 452.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.