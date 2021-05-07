Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $14.08

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.08.

EC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 13,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,387. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

