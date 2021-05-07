Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $14.08

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.08.

EC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $12.18. 13,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,387. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0932 per share. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit