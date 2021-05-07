Analysts Set Expectations for AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup stock opened at $156.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $156.63. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,743,600. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.48%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

