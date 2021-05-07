Analysts Set Expectations for Cassava Sciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

SAVA opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.13 and a beta of 1.47. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

