Analysts Set Expectations for Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Puma Biotechnology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

PBYI opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $390.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

