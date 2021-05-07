Analysts Set GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) PT at $4.67

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE GLOP remained flat at $$3.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 495,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,438. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $152.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

