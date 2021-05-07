Analysts Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) PT at $45.40

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,606. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

