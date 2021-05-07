Analysts Set Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Target Price at $21.60

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

NOPMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

NOPMF opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

