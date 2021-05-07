Analysts Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) PT at $17.93

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVG shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

