Analysts Set U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Target Price at $8.58

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLCA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

SLCA stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,919. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $889.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $316,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

