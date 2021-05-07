AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $700.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 633.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 2,777,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,920,800 shares of company stock worth $56,121,930. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

